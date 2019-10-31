Hyderabad: TSRTC driver dies of heart stroke

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A driver of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) died after attending a meeting held by the TSRTC unions and state opposition parties in Hyderabad on Wednesday, police said.

According to Chaitanyapuri police, Naguri Babu, 52, was working as a driver in TSRTC's Karimnagar-2 depot.

He came to attend the meeting held by the TSRTC unions and Telangana opposition parties at Saroornagar Indoor Stadium and after attending the meeting Babu came out to have tea. Later, he collapsed on the spot due to heart stroke. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital by his colleagues where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

No complaint has been lodged with the police regarding the same and Babu's body has been shifted to Karimnagar district for performing last rites.

Employees of the TSRTC, who have been on strike for over 20 days now, on Monday intensified their indefinite protest against the sacking of over 40,000 employees by the state government.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pays among other demands.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has said that there is "no question" of having any talks with the agitating 48,000 RTC employees. (ANI)