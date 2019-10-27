Hyderabad : TSRTC employees file police complaint against CM KCR for his speech

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees have lodged a police complaint against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Rajendranagar Police Station alleging that he criticized and humiliated the RTC Union in his speech.

"They have demanded action to be initiated. In this regard we will investigate," said a police official.

Even as Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees' strike continues and with several protestors committing suicide, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had on Thursday stated that it was not his responsibility.

"TSRTC workers who have committed suicide are not my responsibility. They are responsible for themselves. We did not ask them to protest. Unions provoked them," Rao said addressing a press conference in the state capital on October 24

"The fact is, soon the TSRTC will get dissolved and shut down. Nobody can stop this from happening. Merger demand is not accepted at all," the Chief Minister had added.

Opposition leaders from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress alike, however, strongly objected to the statement.

Over 49,000 workers have been on strike since October 5, protesting against the state government's order to sack over 40,000 employees of TSRTC. (ANI)

