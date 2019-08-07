Representative image
Representative image

Hyderabad: Two GHMC workers lose their lives in accident at dumpyard

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers lost their lives in an accident at a dumpyard near Imbliban bus station on Tuesday.
Corporation driver Arif and helper Haji Khan were crushed to death when a compactor vehicle which was on standby suddenly reversed, pinning both to the wall.
GHMC Mayor Ram Mohan announced a compensation of Rs 11.5 lakhs and Rs 7 lakhs to the families of Arif and Haji Khan, respectively.
The bodies of the two GHMC workers have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:01 IST

Man drives auto on Virar railway platform to help woman in labour, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, an autorickshaw driver here drove his vehicle on to the Virar railway station platform to help a woman who went into premature labour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:58 IST

Top BJP leaders hail passage of 'historic' bills on J-K

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Riding on a thumping majority in Lok Sabha and engineering numbers in Rajya Sabha, the Centre successfully annulled Article 370 and passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019. Buoyed by it, leaders from BJP and its allies heaped praises on Prime Minister Naren

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:48 IST

Schools in Maharashtra's Sangli, Satra, Kolhapur to remain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): All schools and colleges will remain closed in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts on Wednesday as heavy rains continued to lash the region, creating a flood-like situation, department of education officials said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:45 IST

Schools to remain shut in Dehradun on Wednesday

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall alert issued by Met department, Dehradun district magistrate has ordered all government and private schools to remain shut on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:43 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:38 IST

Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on Tuesday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Welcome the J-K Reorganisation Bill if people's interest kept in...

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri's son and senior Congress leader Anil Shastri on Tuesday said he was in support of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill,2019 if the central government had people's interest in mind.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:34 IST

Soon, dream of united India will be real: Ramdev on scrapping of Art 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Yog Guru Ramdev on Tuesday termed the repealing of Article 370 as historic while asserting that the move has paved way for the realisation of the dream of a "united India" by the integration of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin with the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:26 IST

NSA Doval reviews security situation as Parliament ends special...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval reviewed security situations at a meeting attended by senior security officials here as Parliament passed a resolution abrogating Article 370 on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:18 IST

Stalin calls for all party meeting on Aug 10

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday called for an all-party meeting to be held on August 10 to discuss the course of action following the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:14 IST

Sushma Swaraj admitted to AIIMS, critical

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Former External Affairs Minister (EAM) and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was admitted to the AIIMS hospital following a deterioration in her health on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra govt plans MTDC resorts in Ladakh, Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): With the scrapping of Article 370 opening fresh avenues of investment in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Maharashtra government is looking forward to quickly grab the opportunity and open resorts in the region under the aegis of Maharashtra Tourism Development Cor

Read More
iocl