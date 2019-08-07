Hyderabad: Two GHMC workers lose their lives in accident at dumpyard

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers lost their lives in an accident at a dumpyard near Imbliban bus station on Tuesday.

Corporation driver Arif and helper Haji Khan were crushed to death when a compactor vehicle which was on standby suddenly reversed, pinning both to the wall.

GHMC Mayor Ram Mohan announced a compensation of Rs 11.5 lakhs and Rs 7 lakhs to the families of Arif and Haji Khan, respectively.

The bodies of the two GHMC workers have been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem. (ANI)

