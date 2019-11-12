Hyderabad: Two trains collide at Kacheguda Railway Station, rescue ops underway

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Two trains collided at the Kacheguda Railway Station in Hyderabad on Monday morning.

The rescue operations to save the injured passengers are underway.

Some of the injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital for medical aid.

Police teams are present at the spot.

The schedules of several train services are likely to be affected due to the accident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

