Hyderabad: Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates 'One Week One Lab' campaign at CSIR-IICT

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 8 (ANI): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated the One Week One Lab (OWOL) campaign organised by CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the media at the event the minister said, "The integration does not require to be some kind of a parliamentary or cabinet order. It has to be in our way of working, it has to be in our temperament and it has to be in our behaviour. During COVID time we had so many ventilators being developed in the adjacent laboratory without anyone knowing. So there's the overlap of effort and the effort is not optimally utilized. So we can be more cost-effective and could be more effective if we are integrated. We have to make a conscious effort."

The minister adding further weighed on the requirement of the integration of the organization as well as other institutes, which are dedicated to R&D.



"Integration amongst ourselves first which is our 37 institutes and then integration with the other similar institutes which are dedicated to R&D both in the public sector and private sector. The third level is stakeholders, startups and entrepreneurs and it should happen right from the beginning so that we can also have sustainable startups with sufficient or lucrative sources of livelihood," Singh added.

Krishna Ella, the chairman of Bharat Biotech who was also present at the occasion heaped immense praises on the event and Minister for taking this step forward to technology marking it essentially "important."

While speaking to ANI post-event Ella said, "This is an amazing program and the reason why it is amazing is that for the first time, students, faculty and Industries are all brought in one room to discuss what India should be in the future. I think the Honorable Minister, has revitalized the science and technology of the country which is very important. This is not just another meeting but to bring all the people, all the stakeholders and talk freely about what can be done for the country. It is not what we want, but what the country needs." (ANI)

