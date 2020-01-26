Hyderabad University students stopped from taking out anti-CAA march

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The police on Sunday allegedly stopped students of the University of Hyderabad from carrying out a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Students union president Abhishek Nandan and two other students were arrested.

The students started the march from North Shopcom inside the campus but were allegedly stopped by police at the University's main gate while they were heading towards the Ambedkar Statue near the University to hold the protest.

They also raised slogans against the police. Several students were detained. (ANI)

