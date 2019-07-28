Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paying tribute to S Jaipal Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: PIB Twitter)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paying tribute to S Jaipal Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: PIB Twitter)

Hyderabad: Vice Pres pays last respect to Jaipal Reddy

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:13 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid last respects to senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy at latter's residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.
"Vice President pays his last respects to former Union Minister, Shri S Jaipal Reddy, who passed away, in Hyderabad on July 28, 2019," Press Information Bureau tweeted.
Naidu placed a wreath on the body of the departed Congress leader and offered condolences to his wife and other family members.
Later in his remarks to the media, the Vice President recollected his long and close association with Reddy dating back to the days when they were together in the Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly.
Describing him as a towering intellectual and an excellent speaker in both English and Telugu, Naidu said: "Reddy was an upright person and a man of integrity who dedicated his life in the service of common people. He was known for cherishing and upholding democratic values."
The Vice President said that Shri Jaipal Reddy made significant contributions in both Parliament and the State Assembly through debates and discussions. "He brought name and fame to whichever position he held without compromising on fundamentals and his beliefs," he added.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Hyderabad MP and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi also paid obeisance to Reddy, who passed away following prolonged ailing on Sunday at 1:30 am in Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad.
The Congress veteran is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.
Born in 1942, Reddy's journey into the political discourse started when he was elected as the president of the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress.

He went on to become a Congress legislator for four consecutive terms in the 1970s and held key portfolios in various governments, thereafter.

In 1979, he joined Janata Dal and returned to the Congress party after 20 years in 1999 and held ministerial berths.

He was also conferred with the best parliamentarian award in 1998. Reddy got elected to Lok Sabha for five terms in 1984, 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2009. He served as a Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the IK Gujral cabinet in 1998.

In 2004, Reddy was re-elected to 14th Lok Sabha from Miryalguda Constituency and served as the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Union Minister for Urban Development.

In 2009, he was re-elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Chevella constituency and served as a Union Minister for Urban Development and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.
He was given the portfolio of Union Minister for the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Ministry of Science and Technology from 2012 to 2014. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:14 IST

There should be separate ministry for Himalayan states at...

Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], July 28 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday asserted that there should be a separate ministry for the Himalayan states at the Centre because they provide multi-pronged benefits to the nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:10 IST

U'khand: Four Kaanwariyas killed after boulder fell on their car

Tehri Garhwal [Uttarakhand], July 28 (ANI): At least four people were killed after a boulder fell on their vehicle near Bagaddhar in Tehri Garhwal district on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:09 IST

How many of you have written to Mamata for human rights...

New Delhi (India), July 28 (ANI): In an open letter to 49 signatories who recently wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the incidents of lynching, Union Minister Babul Supriyo asked how many of them have written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the 'gross-vi

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 20:00 IST

Karnataka: Speaker's decision to disqualify 14 MLAs a violation...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI): Senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday said that the decision of Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 14 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs in one go is the violation of the Supreme Court's order, which says that the Speaker must have taken a call on the

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:59 IST

Bihar: Former RJD leader Ashraf Fatmi joins JDU

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): Former RJD leader Md Ali Ashraf Fatmi on Sunday joined Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U).

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:58 IST

Man jumps off Yamuna bridge in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): One man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Yamuna bridge in Geeta Colony area here on Sunday after parking his motorcycle on the side of the road.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:56 IST

Siliguri: Police bust sex racket, arrest 10 including 6 women

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): Siliguri police has claimed to have busted a sex racket and arrested ten people, including six women.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:55 IST

Gurugram: Kidnapping attempt foiled by police; one held

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): In an incident of attempted kidnapping, a man was attacked by a group of three criminals, but the attempt was foiled due to the prompt intervention of the police on Saturday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:51 IST

Assam: Heavy rainfall washes away wooden bridges in Nalbari village

Nalbari (Assam)[India], July 28 (ANI): Due to heavy downpour, several wooden bridges were washed away in the flash flood on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:48 IST

Transgender men get shelter home in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)[India], July 28 (ANI): As a part of offering a safe adobe to transgender men in the state, Kerala Social Justice Department has established a short shelter home in Kunnukuzhy here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:46 IST

Contribute in making UP a one trillion dollar economy by 2024,...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed to private investors to contribute in making Uttar Pradesh a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2024 in his address here at the second groundbreaking ceremony for projects of the UP Investors Summit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 19:44 IST

Toll in Bihar floods mounts to 134

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 28 (ANI): The toll in Bihar floods has mounted to 134 after seven children lost their lives on Sunday as floods continue to wreak havoc in various districts of the state.

Read More
iocl