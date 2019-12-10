Hyderabad: Visually challenged candidates protest regarding recruitment to teaching posts

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 10 (ANI): Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation members along with visually challenged candidates were detained at the Chief Minister's camp office on Tuesday while they were protesting against the government for not recruiting them despite the fact that they had qualified for teaching posts in 2017.

Speaking to ANI, visually challenged candidate, Shekhar said, "I qualified for a teacher's post in 2107, but since then I have not been recruited nor given any clarification."

The visually challenged candidates, who qualified for the posts of teachers but were not given any clarification on whether they would be recruited by the State Government, marched towards the Chief Minister's residence in protest. (ANI)

