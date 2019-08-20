Hyderabad: WhatsApp group admins warned against fake videos

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar on Monday said that the strict actions will be taken against administrators of WhatsApp groups found circulating violence videos on the messaging app.

"We warn the admins of WhatsApp groups. If they were found circulating violence videos then they will be booked. And the admins will be held responsible if any communal tensions break out due to the videos," he told ANI.

Kumar said that Hyderabad has become a hub for international companies and it has become possible due to strict law and order in place. "But, few miscreants are trying to circulate violence videos of other countries in our city," he added.

The police commissioner said that the city is nowhere related to those videos and it is an attempt of miscreants to disturb peace in the state's capital. (ANI)

