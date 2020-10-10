Hyderabad woman booked for thrashing mother-in-law over family dispute

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 10 (ANI): A woman was booked allegedly for thrashing her mother-in-law over a family dispute at their resident in Humayun Nagar here, police said.



A case has been registered under sections 323 and 70 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

"On Thursday, a woman thrashed her mother-in-law brutally over family disputes in their residence at Humayun Nagar. After receiving a complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 323, 70 (B) of IPC against the accused women and further investigation is underway," the police said. (ANI)

