Hyderabad woman dies after RTC bus rams into two-wheeler, public thrash driver

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A 33-year-old woman died on the spot after a speeding RTC city bus here on Tuesday rammed into a two-wheeler in which the victim was traveling.

According to police, the incident took place at Banjara Hills where the temporary driver of a RTC bus negligently drove the vehicle and rammed into the two-wheeler.

The deceased has been identified as Sohini Saxena, an employee at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Adding that angry passengers and locals present at the spot thrashed the driver, the police said: "The body of the deceased was sent to a government hospital for a post mortem examination."

Police said: "A case has been registered against the driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the driver will be sent to judicial remand. Further probe is on." (ANI)

