Hyderabad woman dies in queue at MeeSeva centre for flood relief

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 19 (ANI): A 50-year-old woman died on Wednesday while waiting in a queue at a MeeSeva centre in Hyderabad to apply for flood relief assistance, police said.



According to the police, the woman identified as Munnawar Unnisa had been standing in a queue since 6 am and collapsed over four hours later at around 11:30 am.

"A 50-year-old lady was standing in a queue at MeeSeva centre here since 6 am today to fulfill the formalities for flood relief assistance. At around 11:30 am, she fainted. The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead," a police official said. (ANI)

