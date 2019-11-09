Hyderabad woman held for blackmail

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 9 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman was arrested and sent to judicial remand here on Friday for allegedly blackmailing and extorting money from people.

Shadan Sultana Nizami had allegedly blackmailed 21 people and registered FIRs against them in various police stations.

According to Abids Police, the matter came into light after a 26-year-old victim attempted to commit suicide.

"On 25 October, we received information from the parents of Abdul Raheem that he attempted to commit suicide by consuming tablets. We immediately rushed to the hospital to take his statement but as the victim was in a drowsy condition, we couldn't record his statement," Ravi Kumar, Circle Inspector, Abids police station said.

"On 28 October we again reached the hospital and recorded Raheem's statement in which he said that the tablets which he consumed were given to him by Nizami, who was also blackmailing him for money," he said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC, police said. (ANI)

