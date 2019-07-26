Representative image
Representative image

Hyderabad woman kidnapped on pretext of providing job

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:37 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): A woman was allegedly kidnapped on the pretext of providing a job, Police said on Thursday.
Sunpreet Singh, DCP, LB Nagar, while speaking to media said, "Yadaiah runs a hotel in Hayathnagar area and a person who claimed to be Sridhar Reddy came to his hotel. After speaking to Yadaiah for some time, he offered a job to his daughter Soni. On the pretext of job, the accused took Yadaiah, his son and daughter Soni in the car and roamed in the city for all the day on July 23."
"On the same day, in the evening, he asked Yadaiah and his son to prepare some documents. They got down the car to bring the documents from some internet shop. At that time the accused fled away in the car along with Yadaiah's daughter," he added.
A case has been registered and special teams have been deployed to nab the accused person and rescue the women.
"We are verifying all the CCTVs in and around the area and further investigation is on," the Police Officer said. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:41 IST

30 Bangladeshi nationals lodged in Assam jail for illegally...

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): India on Thursday deported 30 Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, who had illegally entered India without valid documents.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 03:27 IST

Hyderabad: CDFD employee stabs colleague

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): An employee of the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) allegedly stabbed his colleague on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:13 IST

Second earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2...

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The second earth bound orbit-raising maneuver for Chandryaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 02:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh: BTC student commits suicide in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): A BTC student allegedly committed suicide here on Thursday, Kanpur West SP Sanjiv Suman said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 01:54 IST

President Kovind to visit 3 West African nations from July 28

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will embark on a week-long visit to three West African nations-- Benin, The Gambia and Guinea-- from July 28 to August 3, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 01:49 IST

Kashmir Golf Club to be opened for public, announces Chief Secretary

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 26 (ANI): Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, BVR Subrahmanyam on Thursday announced that Kashmir Golf Club will be opened for public for playing golf.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 01:37 IST

With an aim to revamp Congress, Priyanka to tour UP

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen the party cadre at the ground level, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will travel to the eastern Uttar Pradesh soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 01:08 IST

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appointed PAC Chairman

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): The leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was appointed as the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:57 IST

US action against Huawei inappropriate way to deal with...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The US action against Chinese telecom company Huawei's 5G services was an inappropriate way of dealing with the competition, a Russian diplomat said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:51 IST

Opposition accuses BJP of manipulating ballot paper during...

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Opposition on Thursday accused the BJP of manipulating ballot papers during the voting on the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Rajya Sabha.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:45 IST

Maoists release posters, letters again to celebrate Martyrs...

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], July 25 (ANI): Maoists released wall posters and letters to celebrate CPI (Maoist) martyrs commemoration week in R Kottagudem and Satyanarayanapuram villages here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 25, 2019 23:36 IST

LS Speaker rejects demand of minister, says there will be no adjournments

New Delhi, July 25 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday rejected a suggestion of Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to adjourn the House over remarks made by Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan, asserting that there will be no forced adjournments in the lower house of Parliament.

Read More
iocl