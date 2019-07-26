Hyderabad woman kidnapped on pretext of providing job

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 26 (ANI): A woman was allegedly kidnapped on the pretext of providing a job, Police said on Thursday.

Sunpreet Singh, DCP, LB Nagar, while speaking to media said, "Yadaiah runs a hotel in Hayathnagar area and a person who claimed to be Sridhar Reddy came to his hotel. After speaking to Yadaiah for some time, he offered a job to his daughter Soni. On the pretext of job, the accused took Yadaiah, his son and daughter Soni in the car and roamed in the city for all the day on July 23."

"On the same day, in the evening, he asked Yadaiah and his son to prepare some documents. They got down the car to bring the documents from some internet shop. At that time the accused fled away in the car along with Yadaiah's daughter," he added.

A case has been registered and special teams have been deployed to nab the accused person and rescue the women.

"We are verifying all the CCTVs in and around the area and further investigation is on," the Police Officer said. (ANI)

