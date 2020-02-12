Hyderabad woman seeks govt's help after husband arrested in Dubai

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): A woman from Hyderabad has requested the central government to bring back her husband from Dubai where, she claims, he has been arrested by the local police.

The woman, Raza Begum, has no clue as to on what charges her husband was arrested and in which prison he is currently lodged in Dubai.

Speaking to ANI, Raza Begum said, "My husband Syed Dayanat Hussain Razvi went to Dubai to work in June 2014 and since then he is working there in a company."

"He came to India in September 2017 and after 15 days he went back to Dubai. My husband's return to India was scheduled on January 6, 2020, and when he was at the Dubai airport the local authorities arrested him and sent him to jail," she said.

"We don't know why he was arrested and what was the problem. We appeal to the central government and the Indian Embassy in Dubai to rescue my husband," she added. (ANI)

