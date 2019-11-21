Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide after company shortlists her for termination

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman techie here allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.

According to Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station, the victim, Harini (24), was residing in a hostel in Raidurgam area and was employed with a software firm for the last two years.

After the victim got news about her company shortlisting her for termination, she went into depression and discussed the matter with her brother. The victim then took the extreme step on Wednesday, police said.

"After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated," Ravinder said.

A case has been registered and the victim's body has been shifted to a government facility for postmortem. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

