Representative image
Representative image

Hyderabad: Woman techie commits suicide after company shortlists her for termination

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 10:37 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman techie here allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her hostel room after her name was shortlisted for termination by the company where she was working.
According to Ravinder, Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station, the victim, Harini (24), was residing in a hostel in Raidurgam area and was employed with a software firm for the last two years.
After the victim got news about her company shortlisting her for termination, she went into depression and discussed the matter with her brother. The victim then took the extreme step on Wednesday, police said.
"After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated," Ravinder said.
A case has been registered and the victim's body has been shifted to a government facility for postmortem. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:08 IST

Haren Pandya murder case: SC dismisses review petition against...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court has dismissed review petitions filed against its July 5 judgment which had upheld the conviction of nine people involved in the murder of former Gujarat home minister Haren Pandya.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:08 IST

Bihar: Woman accuses ex-RJD MP's son of sexual harassment on...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A woman has accused former RJD MP, Vijay Yadav's son of sexual harassment and fraud of Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:56 IST

Don't come to well of the House: LS Speaker warns Oppn MPs

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): On the fourth day of Parliament's winter session, opposition members raised slogans in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, prompting Speaker Om Birla to intervene saying that the dignity of the House should be maintained.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:51 IST

SC to hear plea seeking deportation of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis next month

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will take up after four weeks a petition seeking deportation of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:47 IST

CPI gives suspension business notice in RS over selling of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (CPI) on Thursday gave a Suspension Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over the "selling of entire stake in five Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:44 IST

Discussions progressing on govt formation, need clarification on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday said that they need clarity of several points before forming an alliance with Shiv Sena to form government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:41 IST

Discussed, deliberated on steps to be taken ahead: Kharge after...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was on Thursday held in Delhi to decide what steps need to be taken in future pertaining to the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:39 IST

DMK moves adjournment motion in LS over denial of 27%...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over "denial of 27 per cent reservation to Other Backward Class (OBCs) under all India quota for admission to medical colleges".

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:38 IST

TMC gives adjournment motion notice in LS over pan-India NRC

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) all over the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:20 IST

NCP MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over JNU fee hike

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party MP Vandana Chavan on Thursday gave Zero Hour Notice in Rajya sabha over the matter of fee hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:17 IST

Check out Mumbai's 'first home system' autorickshaw

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): To provide a unique and comfortable ride to passengers, an auto-rickshaw driver in Mumbai is the talk of the town as he has equipped his vehicle with most of the basic facilities one can think of.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 11:13 IST

NCP-Congress likely to finalise decision on govt formation in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Amid the ongoing discussions between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress over stitching an alliance with Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra, Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday said that the two parties will probably come up with the deci

Read More
iocl