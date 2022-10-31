Hyderabad: Youngistaan Foundation holds session with young girl innovators, social entrepreneurs

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 31 (ANI): Observing International Day for Girl 2022, Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), T-Hub, and Y-Hub, organised an interactive discussion with young girl innovators, social entrepreneurs, and global girl changemakers, as per officials.

The event was organised in a hybrid mode. Over 250 young girls and boys from various childcare institutions, and students from colleges joined in person while others joined virtually on youtube and other online platforms.

According to the official press release, the custom-made event was hosted on Saturday night to enable adolescent girls to believe in their agency, leadership, and potential for an equal future.

The event saw these changemakers share the stories behind their impactful journey. The event was graced by Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary to IT and IC, Dr Shanta Thoutam, Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana, and Arun Daniel Yellamaty, Founder of Youngistaan Foundation.

Participants were taken for a walk-through of T-Works, India's largest prototyping Center. During the visit, participants got a first-hand experience with innovation through prototyping activity. The children were in awe of the prototypes built by various people, after which they were geared up for the inspiring panel discussions, as per officials.

The first-panel discussion started off with Global young speakers Madina Mamadalimova from Kyrgyzstan, Shaharin Haider Nikita, and Amena Rashid Bania from Bangladesh addressing the topic Global voices for a common goal - Our time is now - our rights, our future, where speakers shared 10 years from now they hope to see young girls with equal opportunities and enjoying basic human rights. They encouraged every young girl to take control of her own life and know what she wants. When we know what we want for ourselves, that leads to equality and the sustainability of our societies and cultures.

According to officials, the next panel discussion had two young innovators Akshaya Dadigala who created a Sustainable Menstrual Waste Disposal Machine machine that segregates sanitary waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable, Dhanni Pavani who created Octocleaner, an underwater drone that cleans trash deep within a water body. Giving a piece of advice to their peers.

"You should use all opportunities coming your way and start engaging in various programs. You have to start participating in and implementing various innovations. Don't settle with the knowledge you have, learn more, and achieve more," the speaker said.



The third and last panel hosted three entrepreneurs, B. Latha Chowdary, Founder, of Naarisena Global Women Forum, Priyanka Kamath, CEO and Co-Founder, of Workbucks and Thota Vasantha Mahalakshmi, Founder and CEO, of The Pulse Farm and The Interior Design Studio addressing topic Startup ecosystem enabling and transforming the future of young girls.

The speakers highlighted that one does not have to become a huge entrepreneur to get into leadership roles if you are able to help people within your network when they are needed and stand up for yourselves, you already are a leader.

In addition to panel discussion and interaction, the event had live music by Anusha Mondol and energizing set of games by Issac.

Young participants who attended the event shared their learning from the day, Rahul S, said, "The prototype walk was very nice, I wanted to spend more time on the campus and wanted to learn more about it."

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan, IAS appreciated young innovators and entrepreneurs who took part in the discussion. He encouraged young girls to take responsibility for their actions and adhere to the duty of transforming society for an equal world.

While sharing her inspiring life story, Dr Shanta Thoutam Chief Innovation Officer, Government of Telangana said that every young girl should believe in herself for having the power to make independent decisions and execute them to her fullest potential.

Wrapping up the global 'Our Time Is Now! Our Rights Our Future' event, Arun Daniel Yellamaty, Founder of Youngistaan Foundation said "Use the opportunities and platforms available to you and dream BIG until you achieve what you want!"

While introducing what T-Hub has to offer to every young entrepreneur, Vijay Bawra, Senior Director of Startup Innovation at T-Hub said, "When you see a problem and decide that something has to be done about it, but you do not know who to approach or what to do about it that is what we try to solve at T-Hub."

Youngistaan Foundation is one of India's largest volunteer-driven organisations, that works to improve the lives of the most underprivileged and disadvantaged people through programs that address hunger, homelessness, poverty, education inequity, gender inequality, taboos on menstruation, emergency responses, animal rights, capacity building, climate action, and many more issues. (ANI)

