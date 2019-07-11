Hyderabad: Youth drowns in pond while making Tik Tok video

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11 (ANI): A youngster allegedly drowned in a pond in Petbasheerabad village area while making a video on social media application Tik Tok.

"Two cousins identified as Prashant and Narasimhulu, residents of Sangareddy district had come to Dhulapally pond last Tuesday to have a bath and shoot a Tik Tok video," said Circle Inspector M Mahesh.

"The two entered the pond and Narasimhulu, who was making the video on his cell phone, drowned," Mahesh said.

The police reached the spot immediately after receiving the information and recovered the body. It has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

"We advise youth not to involve in any dangerous acts in the guise of shooting these kinds of videos," Mahesh added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

