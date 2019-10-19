Eco store in Hyderabad promotes usage of products that do not use plastic for manufacturing or packaging.
Hyderabad: Zero Waste Eco-Store promotes environment-friendly products to shun plastic usage

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 05:04 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): While the world is facing a severe environmental crisis due to abuse of nature's resources, resulting in unprecedented droughts, massive floods and record-high temperatures, a Hyderabad couple along with other partners have taken an initiative to introduce the concept of 'Zero Waste' store in the city.
'Zero Waste Eco-Store' offers a variety of products ranging from grocery items, paper covers, eco-friendly bags, hand-made soaps and environment-friendly containers.
The store follows a strict no-plastic policy in order to promote the shift from plastic products to more eco-friendly alternatives.
Every product in the store is displayed and sold in plastic-free products and various products such as bamboo toothbrushes, baskets, jute bags, hand-painted shoes etc are sold here.
Speaking to ANI, Jyothi S, Partner of the Zero Waste Eco-Store said, "We have started this store to offer plastic-free products to citizens. From here, people can buy things without using plastic waste. The main concept is to avoid plastic waste. Usually, we get things in plastic from outside but through this concept, we are here to contribute towards the green cause. We are encouraging the public to purchase things that do not lead to any plastic waste."
Another partner Pratibha Jain said, "We started it last month as there was no such store in the city. Large numbers of consumers are appreciating the concept".
"The touch and feel of such products are amazing. This is a good concept and is completely environment-friendly", Neha, one of the customers at the store told ANI.
During his independence day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for the countrymen to shun single-use plastic starting October 2. (ANI)

