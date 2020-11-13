Hyderabad Zoo's popular inmate Chimpanzee 'Suzi' dies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 13 (ANI): Nehru Zoological Park's most popular inmate "Suzi", the Chimpanzee, died on Thursday after suffering a heart attack.

The female primate was born on July 15, 1986, left the zoo staff in shock.

"Around 8.30 am in the morning on November 12, the animal was found lying on the floor and the preliminary investigation revealed that the animal died around 7-8 am in the morning," read a release by Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.



As per the post-mortem report, all the organs appeared normal except for the heart and lungs wherein the symptoms indicated massive heart stroke, the curator said.

Suzi led quite a normal life with the usual intake of fruits, sprouts, juices and coconut water, till November 11, zoo official said.

Suzi was the only chimpanzee in Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad. Previously, one chimpanzee died due to a heart stroke in 2012 at the age of 42 years.

The average life span of a chimpanzee is around 39 years in captivity. (ANI)

