Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if BJP comes to power: Raghubar Das

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Raghubar Das on Friday said that Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar if the party comes to power in Telangana.

When asked if Hyderabad's name will be changed to Bhagyanagar, he said, "Definitely. The way I am seeing it from the past two days, be it the businessmen or normal people, they have a lot of anger towards the TRS government. This is because this government believes in dynasty politics and thinks only about the family. They don't think about the welfare of the people of Telangana. So people are in favour of the BJP. To end the dynasty politics PM Narendra Modi will address the national executive meeting."

Raghubar Das on Friday visited the Bhagyalaxmi Temple in Charminar and took the blessing of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi here in Hyderabad.



Speaking on the beheading incident in Udaipur, he said, "Kanhaiya Lal who comes from the poor tailor family was brutally murdered and their (murderers) connection is with ISIS and Pakistan. Home Minister Amit Shah asked for an inquiry into the issue. BJP has always believed in brotherhood."

According to him, Ashok Gehlot is trying to incite violence for a political vote bank

"Jharkhand people and the Muslim community have rejected Owaisi. He didn't even win a single seat in Jharkhand. The forces that try to divide the people have no place in Indian politics under PM Modi's rule," he further added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to hold a national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 at Hyderabad International Convention Centre. PM Narendra Modi will also address the meeting. (ANI)

