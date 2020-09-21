Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park to conduct quiz competitions on International Rhinoceros Day

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21 (ANI): Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad is conducting online quiz competitions for all the age groups on the occasion of International Rhinoceros Day on Tuesday.

According to an official release, the link will be shared on the Twitter account i.e, (@nehruzoopark1). All the animal lovers and other participants will get E-certificate from Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Chinmay Shah, who adopted a tiger last week on his birthday inspired his grand father's friends Om Prakash Agarwal, to adopt a Rhinoceros.



According to the press note, Om Prakash Agarwal who is a senior citizen, an alumnus of Badruka College, a Philanthropist and a social worker, resident of Hyderabad along with Kantilal Shah, visited the office of the curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and emulated a wonderful gesture by adopting Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros (1) No. namely "Sai Vijay" for a period of three months and presented a cheque of Rs 25,000 towards the adoption charges to N.Kshitija, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion N.Kshitija said that Nehru Zoological Park is housing three Rhinoceros (two male-Suraj and Sai Vijay and one female-Saraswati).

"Great Indian One Horned Rhinoceros is a precious animal endemic to India and is found in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. NZP is having a strategic animal breeding plan under which the Rhinoceros is also bred in the zoo. Last year a Male Rhinoceros calf namely Ramu aged about 4 years old was given to Chennai Zoo under the animal exchange programme in return received Two Hippopotamus," Kshitija added.

Speaking on the occasion Agarwal said that he is very much impressed with the caretaking by the zoo staff and officers in this pandemic season. He appreciated the officers for showing dedication in maintaining the zoo even though it is under lockdown for visitors since March 2020. (ANI)

