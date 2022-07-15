Hydraulic failure reported in Sharjah aircraft, flight lands safely at Kochi airport

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 15 (ANI): Air Arabia G9-246 flight, carrying 222 passengers from Sharjah went through a hydraulic failure on Friday.

The aircraft was bound to land in Kochi at land at 7:13 PM.



According to the officials, full emergency was declared at the Kochi airport at 6:41 PM and the aircraft landed safely at runway 9.

"Emergency will be withdrawn after the endurance period of 1 hour 50 minutes. All passengers are safe," stated the officials.

The aircraft was carrying a total of 222 passengers and seven crew members. (ANI)

