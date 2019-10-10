Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, president of Congress UK chapter in London on Thursday.
Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, president of Congress UK chapter in London on Thursday.

Hype created by BJP over Corbyn's tweet most unfortunate: Indian Overseas Congress UK president

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:52 IST

London [UK], Oct 10 (ANI): After Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn courted controversy by tweeting a picture with the Indian Overseas Congress UK members over Kashmir, the party on Thursday slammed the BJP for creating hype over the issue, saying it is most unfortunate.
"The hype created by the BJP is the most unfortunate thing. Elections are set to be held in some states. BJP does not have anything to tell. Youth are leaving India. There are no jobs. Women are not safe. To hide these things, they are making a mountain out of a molehill," Kamalpreet Dhaliwal, the president of Congress UK chapter said.
"When they were about to speak on Kashmir, Sudhakar Goud, spokesperson of the Indian Overseas Congress UK, stopped them and told them with the respect that we do not allow any political party to interfere in our internal affairs no matter wherever we are staying. We told them how we can work together for the Indian diaspora," Dhaliwal said.
Dhaliwal urged the BJP not to amplify the matter and stressed that the Indian Overseas Congress UK has clarified its stand on various social media platforms.
He said that its UK chapter has totally objected to Corbyn's tweet and termed it as unfortunate.
"What Jeremy Corbyn had tweeted, we are against it and we totally object it. This is unfortunate that it was not our agenda to meet Corbyn and his team. On their invitation, the Indian Overseas Congress UK and our friends of Indian diaspora had gone to meet him," Dhaliwal said.
The Indian Overseas Congress UK chief said that the Congress delegation had requested the Labour Party and their team to reconsider their decision on the emergency resolution passed on Kashmir as the people in India are angry about it.
"Our agenda was clear. Recently, the Labour Party had passed a resolution (on Kashmir). We requested them to reconsider their decision again. The people are angry about it," Dhaliwal said.
He underlined that the party did not allow the Labour Party to raise the Kashmir issue and stressed that discussions were held on how to work together for the Indian diaspora.
Yesterday, Corbyn on Twitter described the "very productive meeting" he had with the Congress delegation and called for "de-escalation" and end of "cycle of violence" in the region.
"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," the British politician said.
The BJP called the meeting "appalling" and said India will give a befitting reply to the Congress for "these shameful shenanigans".
"Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!" the party said on its official Twitter handle.
Hitting back, the Indian National Congress said any matter related to Jammu and Kashmir is "purely India's internal affairs" and that the delegation was not authorised to speak on the issue.
The Indian Overseas Congress UK called BJP's statement as "malicious" and said that it was another attempt by them "to distract people from their failures."
On September 26, the Labour Party had passed an emergency resolution on Kashmir at the party's annual conference in Brighton which calls for the entry of international observers into the region.
The motion was a response to the decision by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and withdraw the region's special status under Article 370. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:56 IST

K'taka: Scribes to protest live telecast ban on House proceedings

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Miffed with Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri's decision to bar media from telecasting House proceedings, journalists will stage a demonstration here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:46 IST

Mental health awareness programme held in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A day-long programme about Mental Health under the theme 'Suicide Prevention' was held on Thursday at the Deputy Chief Medical Officer's (CMO) office at Khanpora here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:44 IST

TMC leader Chatterjee hits out at WB Governor for his comments...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of making political statements and crossing the Constitutional limits.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:39 IST

Voice of elected reps suppressed: Priyank Kharge on restricted...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Hitting out at the BJP government, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge on Thursday said the voice of elected representatives was being suppressed after Assembly Speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri barred media from telecasting House proceedings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:38 IST

Meeting on preparations for Census 2021 held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A meeting for planning and preparations for census 2021 was held in Ganderbal on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:37 IST

Telangana HC posts RTC matter for Oct 15, asks state govt to...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Telangana High Court on Thursday posted the matter of RTC for October 15 and asked the state government to submit a detailed report on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:35 IST

Punjab: Case against school headmaster, others for embezzling govt funds

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Punjab Vigilance Bureau registered a case against the headmaster and the president of the management committee of a school in Taran Taran for allegedly embezzling government funds by misusing their official position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:25 IST

Mamata protecting anti-social elements in Bengal, should...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday demanded the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged killing of an RSS worker and his family in Murshidabad district alleging that she was giving protection to anti-

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:21 IST

'Palle Pragathi' programme a grand success, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday claimed that the Palle Pragathi special programme has been a grand success.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:14 IST

J-K: 485 Selection Grade Constables promoted

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As many as 485 Selection Grade Constables (SGCts) were promoted to the rank of Head Constables besides bringing 727 others were listed for promotion, Inspector General Police Mukesh Singh said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:12 IST

Intelligent 3D mapping based on advanced technologies of...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The government on Thursday said that it is undertaking 3D mapping of the existing drainage network in the capital district of Srinagar to find smart and meaningful drainage solutions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 23:11 IST

Telangana: Home Minister Mahmood Ali launches registration for Hajj

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali inaugurated application process for the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the year 2020 here on Thursday. This year the government has decided to make Haj applications paperless and online.

Read More
iocl