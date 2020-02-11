I accept mandate of people, congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for victory: Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday congratulated AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his party's performance in assembly elections while also expressed gratitude towards BJP party workers for their hard work, in the run-up for the polls.

"I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work, they have done a lot", Tiwari said while briefing the media.

Speaking over the poll results and conceding defeat in the electoral battle, Tiwari said, "I accept the mandate of people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he will perform well as per the expectations of the people."

He also stated that the election results will be evaluated and the party cadre should not be disheartened over this performance.

"We couldn't perform well, we will evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened...Compared to 2015 our winning percentage has increased", Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari added.

The counting of votes is currently underway at 21 centers across the country amid tight security. The voting for 70 seats of Delhi assembly took place on February 8.

As per the latest trends, AAP has won 11 seats and is leading on 52 others. The BJP has won one seat and is leading on six, out of the total 70 seats. (ANI)