"I am a victim of the conspiracy, not a conspirator": Nora Fatehi to EOW

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi and Pinky Irani were questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Thursday, for more than four hours in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Pinky Irani had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Nora claimed in front of the EOW that she was a "victim of the conspiracy and not a conspirator". She also showed the screenshots of her chats with Sukesh to the police.

During the interrogation, Delhi Police asked Nora, who had invited her to the charity event in Tamil Nadu. To this, Nora took the name of Afsar Zaidi. She claimed that Zaidi is also the promoter of Exceed Entertainment Private Limited for an event that was organised by Super Car Artistry.

On being asked about who paid for her travel and other expenses, she took the name of Leena Paul, to the "best of her knowledge", and claimed that she owns Nail Artistry.

When asked about the event, Nora called it a "charity" event. The event was held at a 5 Star Banquet in December 2020. Its booking was done through her agency Exceed Entertainment Private Limited and was organised by LS Corporation and Nail Artistry.

The police further told Nora about Sukesh's claim, where he said that Nora had insisted on a BMW 5 Series Car for attending the event, a claim which Nora denied stating that she was gifted the car instead as a "token of love and generosity".

Nora was further asked about her reply to the BMW offer, to which she said that she refused the offer as she already had a BMW.

She was also asked whether she had met Leena and Pinky at the event and if she had received any gifts from them.



Nora answered Delhi Police that Leena met her at an event and gifted her a Gucci bag and an iPhone. She also said that Leena connected her call with her husband, who according to Leena was a big fan of Nora. As per Nora, it was this time only when she was informed that she is being gifted a BMW.

Nora also claimed that she received a call from Shekhar alias Sukesh after this, and she gave her cousin's husband named Bobby's number to him for future dealings.

When asked, when exactly she found Sukesh suspicious, Nora answered that when she started receiving calls and texts regularly from Sukesh, and when he started luring her with gifts, she understood his intentions and broke all relations with him and his managers.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez also appeared before the EOW, where she was interrogated by putting her in front of Pinky Irani. According to sources, Jacqueline and Pinki Irani engaged in a war of words during the Delhi Police interrogation on Wednesday.

Earlier on September 2, Nora Fatehi was grilled by the EOW officials for over nine hours and was asked roughly around 50 questions.

Police officials said that questioning so far has surfaced that Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez who has also been linked with Sukesh Chandrashekhar, were both unaware of each other receiving gifts.

According to sources, Sukesh initially tried to trick Nora only, but once he wasn't successful in his attempt, he tried his hands on Jacqueline.

Not just Jacqueline, but as per sources, Sukesh used to lure even those near Jacqueline with expensive gifts. He gifted Jacqueline's hair-stylist an iPhone and also booked a hotel in Kochi for her birthday party.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, posing as officials from the union law ministry and the PMO, on the pretext of getting her husband out on bail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. (ANI)

