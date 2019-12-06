I am against all types of encounters: Owaisi on encounter of accused in Telangana rape case

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that he was personally against all types of encounters.

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said: "As far as encounters are considered, I am personally against every type of encounter. Even the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the encounter."

"The encounter took place in Ranga Reddy district in Shamshabad under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commisiionatere. I am hopeful that when the ministerial inquiry is conducted, then we know the full details," he added.

Owaisi was reacting to the encounter of all four accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana.

All four accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police when they tried to escape while being taken to the crime spot, police said on Friday morning.

The doctor was brutally gang-raped and killed by four persons before they burnt her body in Shamshabad area on November 27. The four accused were in judicial custody at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. (ANI)