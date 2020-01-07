I am happy finally Nirbhaya gets justice but 7 years is too long time to wait for, says Cong leader Sushmita Dev

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): It is a matter of happiness that finally Nirbhaya has got justice but if it takes seven years for judgment, then it calls for introspection for the political class and legal community, said All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Dev said: "I am very happy that finally, Nirbhaya has got justice. Her parents have fought a very long battle in the court. They have achieved what they could have many years back. In an open and shut case like Nirbhaya's, if it can take seven years, then what happens in other cases where evidence is not clear?"

"It calls for introspection for the political class and legal community to see where are problems and why should it take so long. There is a need to revamp the criminal justice system," she said.

The Congress spokesperson further said: "Right to appeal is a right, which cannot be taken away but even the appellate courts should be made to work in a time-bound. There was appeal after appeal and that took a lot of time for the final judgment to come. I also thank the lawyers, who have helped Nirbhaya's parents."

"I salute Nibhaya's parents, who fought this legal battle for seven years. They remained strong in situations. Today Nirbhaya's soul will get peace and her parents have got the victory in this battle," she added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22. The convicts -- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts, who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The court said that convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days. Lawyers of the convicts also informed the court that they are in the process of filing a curative plea.

The court gave the order while hearing the plea of the parents of Nirbhaya, who were seeking the death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility. He was released after three years. (ANI)