I am ready to face any investigation: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on allegations of horse-trading by Cong

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Soon after the Congress mounted an attack on Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over alleged audiotapes purportedly conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan; Shekhawat on Friday said that he is ready to face any investigation.

Speaking to ANI over allegations against him being made by the Congress, Shekhawat, who is an MP from Rajasthan, said, "I am ready to face any investigation".

Responding to whether he knew Sanjay Jain, named by Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in the press conference accusing him of conspiring to bring down the government, Shekhawat said, "I know many Sanjay Jains. Which one are they are talking about? Let me know which one they are talking about. And they should also tell from my which number was the purported call made. 'Kaun se number par baat karai' they should tell," said Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, Congress has lodged two complaints regarding the audiotapes. "We registered 2 FIRs under section 124A and 120B. The veracity of clip to be investigated," Ashoke Rathore, ADG Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan. Bhanwar Lal Sharma, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Sanjay Jain have been named in the complaints.

Surjewala, at the press conference, has demanded an FIR against Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and a probe into the alleged tape.

The Congress had demanded that Rajasthan government and Special Operations Group (SOG) register FIR and arrest the culprits as plenty of evidence have surfaced now. Surjewala had claimed that tapes were aired by the media in which Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, BJP leader Sanjay Jain and Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma spoke about bribing MLAs and bringing down Rajasthan govt. The party has suspended MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the primary membership of the party. The party has also issued show-cause notices to them.

Sources in the BJP said that for the last one month the Congress has been trying to establish a contact between the BJP and its leader Sachin Pilot. They have miserably failed and thus attempting to defame the BJP by these gimmicks, sources added.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was, on July 14, sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs.

A controversy had broken out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. (ANI)

