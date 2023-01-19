I appeal PM Modi to restore OPS in country: Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot said, "I appeal to PM Modi to restore the OPS (Old Pension Scheme) and also pass a law regarding social security in the country."

He stressed on the need for a right to social security for the people in the country.

"Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi made laws in Parliament regarding the Right to Information, Right to Education, and Right to Food Security. In the same way, a rule on the Right to social security should also be passed in the Parliament," he said.

CM Gehlot attacked the opposition for criticising the state's "zero tolerance" towards corruption.

"The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption in the state. But the opposition is only criticising this," he said.

He further claimed that crimes in the state have reduced by five per cent after the registration of FIR was made mandatory.

"We have made sure that FIR is registered in case of any criminal act committed in the state. The number of crimes in Rajasthan reduced by 5 per cent in the state in 2021 as compared to 2019, as per NCRB," he further said. (ANI)