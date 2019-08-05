I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Amid the prevailing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir following security advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists, National Conference Party (NCP) leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said he believed he is being placed under "house arrest" from midnight tonight, adding that the process for the same has already started for other mainstream leaders.

"I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight & the process has already started for other mainstream leaders. No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," Omar tweeted few hours after the press conference addressed by NCP chief Farooq Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar.

Wishing good luck to Valley people, he said whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better.

"To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM," the NCP leader said in another tweet.

Soon after Omar's tweet, Mufti too took to the micro-blogging site and said, "all people are together in this difficult time and we all will fight together."

"In such difficult times, I'd like to assure our people that come what may, we are in this together and will fight it out. Nothing should break our resolve to strive for what's rightfully ours," she tweeted.

Showing solidarity with each other, both the leaders retweeted each other's tweet.

On Sunday evening, leaders of all major political parties urged India and Pakistan not to take any step which may disturb the peace and escalate tension between the two countries.

"I appeal to India and Pakistan not to take any step that may escalate tension between the two countries because it will harm both the nations," parties said in a declaration.

The leaders unanimously resolved to "protect and defend identity, autonomy and special status to Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts whatsoever".

Kashmir has been on the edge in the wake of a massive security build-up and state government's advisory to Amarnath pilgrims and tourists urging them to curtail their visit.

The government said the step to issue an advisory to tourists was taken after it received intelligence about a possible terrorist attack on Amarnath pilgrimage. Governor Satyapal Malik has sought to dispel speculation and asserted that the government was not planning to take any "drastic" step pertaining to the state. (ANI)