J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik talking to ANI in New Delhi on Saturday
I briefed Amit Shah on prevailing situation in J-K: Satya Pal Malik

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:07 IST

New Delhi (India), June 1 (ANI): After Amit Shah assumed the charge as Union Home Minister on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik gave a small briefing to Shah on the prevailing situation in J-K.
Malik met Shah at Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) here today.
"I briefed him about the ground situation and also told him what the people think. I briefed him about the development work," said Satya Pal Malik.
He denied having any talks regarding the State Assembly elections in J&K saying it is a subject related to the Election Commission of India (ECI).
"Election is not my subject, the election will take place when Election Commission will decide about it," said Malik.
"We are prepared for the Amarnath Yatra, with people's support, it will be successful as last year," he said.
Amit Shah on Saturday took charge as Home Minister in the Modi government. He will have to address issues like scrapping the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution, an issue dear to the party and the Sangh Parivar for long and a promise included in the manifesto during the recent elections.
Shah's first responsibility will be to ensure that Pulwama like attacks on security forces or on civilians, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, do not take place for which he has to take steps to revitalize the security establishment.
The other major issue that will come up for review in the Home Ministry will be whether to continue with the muscular anti-terror policy being pursued in Kashmir and whether the government would give an opportunity for internal dialogue with various stakeholders in the troubled state. (ANI)

iocl