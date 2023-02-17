"I constructed many temples in my constituency; what Ram Mandir will CM build?" asks DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 17 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Friday took a jibe at the Karnataka government led by Basavaraj Bommai and raised questions about his promise to construct a Ram Mandir.

Speaking about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ramanagara proposed in Karnataka Budget 2023, DK Shivakumar said, "I have constructed many temples in my constituency; what Ram Mandir will he (CM Bommai) construct? In Ramanagara, a small temple is already there. What can he do? Nothing."

Meanwhile, Former Karnataka Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah also reacted to the budget presented by CM Basavaraj and called the budget 2023-24 as no visionary budget.

"They gave 600 assurances BJP promised, but 90% of their promises aren't fulfilled by BJP to the people of Karnataka. This budget by Basavaraja Bommai is a no visionary budget," said Siddaramaiah.

Highlighting the promises made by the Basavaraj-led government in Karnataka Siddaramaiah said, "206 new promises they've made, there will be a code of conduct soon, and 56 previous promises are still pending".



Further, he also compared the promises of the government with the quote of Sarvajna and called it only an announcement.

"It's like a Sarvajna quote - announces and does nothing (like adhama) which is suitable to this present government. It's a fake promise budget, only an announcement," he said.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out the size of the state budget for SC/STs and said it is very less, the government has betrayed the SC/ST community.

"Budget size must have been Rs 50,000 crores for the SC and STs. The budget announced by the government is very less and this government has betrayed the SC/ST community," added Siddaramaiah.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24, the last of the state BJP regime, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

The Chief Minister claimed that this budget would help the state for another 25 years. (ANI)

