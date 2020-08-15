I-Day 2020: COVID-19 dents sale of kites, flags in Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the sale of kites and flags in the national capital has witnessed a huge fall on the occasion of Independence Day due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Various kites and other decorative items stalls wore a deserted look on Saturday morning and the vendors kept waiting for the customers in the market. The local vendors blamed COVID-19 for the drop in sales.

Ankit Jain, whose family is in this business for almost 25 years told ANI: "Only 25 per cent of usual Independence Day sales have happened till now as compared to previous years. The cost price of our goods has also increased, with low sales figures. People are scared to come out of their houses this year. We have very less work," said shopkeeper Ankit Jain.

Adding to this, another vendor Deepak Kumar said, "There is a visible impact of coronavirus on the sale of kites."

"Earlier a customer uses to buy almost 100 kites but now they are buying 10-20 kites. The virus has affected everyone not just physically but financially and mentally as well," Kumar added.

Meanwhile, a kite buyer Haniya Parveen said, "We are taking all the precautionary measures including the use of gloves and sanitisers before we go out for kite flying."

Celebrations for the 74th Independence day had been downsized across the country owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion on Saturday. (ANI)

