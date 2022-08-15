I-Day 2022: Punjab CM hoists tricolour in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday hoisted the national flag on the 76th Independence Day in a state-level function at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana.

"My India Great Today, 75 years of independence of our country have been completed... I bow to the martyrs who made many sacrifices to liberate India... on the occasion of Independence Day, I wish all the Indians living abroad a very happy Independence Day," Mann tweeted.

Earlier, PM Modi hoisted the tricolour at Red Fort on the occasion and addressed the nation.

On his arrival in the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar.



Later, a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister. Thereafter, PM Modi inspected the Guard of Honour.

Meanwhile, people are enthusiastically taking part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till Monday.

The programme envisages inspiring Indians everywhere to hoist the national flag at their homes. The aim of the programme is to make the relationship with the national flag a more personal one rather than just keeping it formal or institutional, said the Union Ministry of Culture.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements. (ANI)

