Parade being held in Kalimpong on Independence Day. Photo/ANI
I-Day being celebrated in unique manner in Kalimpong

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:44 IST

Kalimpong (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The Independence Day is being celebrated with great fervour here as it is held as a two-day affair here for many years.
A total of 24 schools took part in this year's parade. They presented the salute on the Mela Ground in Kalimpong. Kalimpong Municipality Chairman Rabi Pradhan graced the occasion as the chief guest and took the salute.
"What Dussehra is in some places and Diwali in others, Independence Day celebrations is the same in Kalimpong. It heralds in the festive season. From early days, Kalimpong has been known for the two-day long celebrations. From restaurants to garment stores, everything remains packed as Kalimpong gears up to celebrate Independence Day," a local resident said.
"Earlier locals used to stitch new clothes and tailors remained busy well in advance. Now, it is the ready-made garment stores. Earlier, hotels used to remain packed as people from Bhutan, Sikkim and even Nepal arrived in Kalimpong to witness the two-day long celebrations," he added.
On August 16, marching band display competitions and cultural shows will be held along with a football tournament final. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 17:56 IST

