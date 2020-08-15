I-Day celebrations: CSMT, BMC buildings illuminate in Tricolour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Ahead of the Independence Day celebration, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) building along with several other buildings in Mumbai were illuminated in tricolor on Friday.

Similarly, in Delhi, Parliament House, North Block, South Block and India Gate were also illuminated on the eve of the 74th Independence Day.



On August 15, 1947, India had achieved independence after years of struggle. On this day, it ceased to be a colonial nation and secured full autonomy from the British that ruled over it for years.



The day holds great significance in the heart of every Indian citizen living in India and abroad.

On August 15, 2020, India will mark the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)





