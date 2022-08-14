I-Day celebrations: RK Singh hoists Tiranga at Motihari

East Champaran (Bihar) [India], August 14 (ANI): Union Minister for Power RK Singh hoisted the national flag at MS College, Motihari, Bihar ahead of India's Independence Day which will be marked on August 15.

The flag was hoisted at the jail and cell complex built by the British on the campus. This marks the 75 years of the Indian Independence celebrations.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign comes under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and has been implemented to encourage employees, associates and people living in the vicinity to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to honour the 75th year of India's independence.

The Minister also paid tribute to those who lost their lives in service of the nation and freedom fighters at Charkha Park. He also felicitated their family members. The Minister had started the programme by paying respects at the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at Mahatma Gandhi Agriculture Research Institute at Piparkothi.

Singh held a public meeting reflecting Janbhagidari. He motivated people to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign. He remembered the contribution made by the country's freedom fighters for India's Independence.

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022. With the day nearing each passing moment, the feeling of patriotism is seen engulfing the hearts of all citizens. Many monuments and government offices are all decked up in Tricolour to mark this historic day.

On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister's ninth independence day address to the nation from the Red Fort.



Like every year, the President shall address the nation on the eve of Independence Day. Newly-elected President Droupadi Murmu will greet the citizens for the first time after becoming President of India.

Under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, this year's Independence Day is truly special in a number of ways.

This Mahotsav (or the grand celebration) is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

As part of the Mahotsav or grand celebration, several events and campaigns have been organised for the last 75 weeks to celebrate independence and the glorious history of India's people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of India's independence and will end post a year on August 15, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on select occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark SC judgement of 23 January 2004 declaring that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India. It defined the expression and manifestation of a citizen's allegiance to and the sentiment of pride for the nation.

Lauding the Central Government and PM Modi for the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign, Naveen Jindal has appealed to every Indian to make 'Har Din Tiranga' their motto. (ANI)

