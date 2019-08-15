Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addressing a gathering on 73rd Independence Day event in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik addressing a gathering on 73rd Independence Day event in Srinagar on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

I-Day: J-K Guv unfurls tricolour in Srinagar, says regional identity is not at stake

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:57 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday hoisted the national flag at Sher-e-Kashmir stadium in Srinagar to mark the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day.
On the occasion, Malik called the Centre's decision to abrogate Art 370 a historic one.
"The changes that the Central Government has brought are not only historic but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh," he said addressing the gathering here.
The Governor assured the people of Jammu and Kashmir that their identity is not at stake and has not been tampered with.
He added that the constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish.
The Independence Day celebration comes just weeks after the Centre scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status by repealing Article 370.
Security was heightened in the area after the Centre withdrew the special status and passed the Jammu and Kashmir(Reorganization) Act, 2019, bifurcating it into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with legislature and Ladakh without it. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:33 IST

Need to intensify efforts to eradicate corruption: Modi

New Delhi (India), Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on the need to accelerate efforts to eradicate corruption and said that his government is committed to ensuring honesty and transparency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:21 IST

Spirit of 'One Nation, One Constitution' becomes reality with...

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): With the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the spirit of "One Nation, One Constitution" has become a reality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday while slamming Congress and other opposition parties for making hue and cry over the issue. Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:16 IST

PM Modi calls on farmers to reduce pesticide use by 10-15 per cent

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called on farmers, asking them to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides by at least 10-15 per cent to protect the fertility of land.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:12 IST

In his I-Day address, PM lauds ISRO for Chandrayaan-2

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of India's indigenous moon mission- Chandrayaan 2 and said achievements of India are being recognized abroad.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:07 IST

Sweets exchanged between BSF, Bangladeshi guards on 73rd I-Day

Phulbari (West Bengal) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Sweets were exchanged at India-Bangladesh border between Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to mark the 73rd Independence Day of India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 11:03 IST

PM pushes for digital payment with 'yes to digital payment, no...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Giving a fresh push to digital transactions in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the motto of 'yes to digital payment, no to cash".

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:50 IST

PM Modi urges citizens to shun single use plastic

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): With an aim to prevent environmental degradation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to eliminate the use of single-use plastic and also suggested shopkeepers to provide eco-friendly bags to its customers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:44 IST

On I-Day, Modi wishes Afghans for commemorating 100 years of freedom

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended greetings to the people of Afghanistan, who are celebrating 100 years of freedom this year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:30 IST

Dream of 5 trillion dollar economy not difficult if everyone...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said making local products more attractive will boost India's credentials as an export hub and asserted that 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect' -- high-quality products which are eco-friendly -- will be the guiding principle in this pro

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 10:18 IST

Need to expose those who shelter, promote terrorism: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Addressing the nation on the 73rd Independence Day at Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi outlined the need for all global powers to come together to fight against terrorism stating that his government's policy for eradicating terrorism was firm and clear.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:48 IST

India to have Chief of Defence Staff, says Modi

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In a major step, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the creation of a new post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) for better coordination among Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 09:43 IST

100 lakh crores will be invested in infrastructure- PM Modi in...

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): The government will invest a massive Rs 100 lakh crore on developing modern infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday while addressing the nation on 73rd Independence Day and said that it will aid in nearly doubling the size of the Indian econo

Read More
iocl