I-Day: Pramod Sawant urges Goans to work towards 'Atma Nirbar Bharat'

Panaji (Goa) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant hoisted the national flag in front of Old Secretariat in Panaji to celebrate India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday and asked people of the coastal state to work towards 'Atma Nirbar Bharat'.

"Make Goa and India 'Atma Nirbar' (self-reliant) and promote local products over foreign goods," said Sawant at the Independence Day function here.

In his address, he thanked the frontline warriors for fighting relentlessly against COVID-19.

"I congratulate the doctors, nurses, police, and other frontline warriors. We have to respect our COVID-19 warriors as they are working very hard. The frontline warriors are fighting the pandemic without fear, just like our freedom fighters fought for our Independence," he said.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister presented the state awards to different departments for their efforts to combat COVID-19. He also awarded the people who have excelled in various fields. (ANI)

