I-Day speech: PM Modi urges people to respect women, support Nari Shakti

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, urged the citizens to "change the mentality towards women" in everyday life while also stating that the pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India.

"I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. It is important that in our speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women. Respect for Women is an important pillar of India's growth. We need to support our Nari Shakti," PM Modi said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrated its 75th year of Independence.

"Be it education or science, women of the country are at top...Be it sports or battlefield, India's women are stepping forward with a new capability and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in 25 yrs to come, much more than that in the 75-year journey," he added.

The Prime Minister also stressed on duties and disciplined life while mentioning those who achieved something.

"The countries which have achieved something or even the individuals who have achieved something, some things come to the fore. One is a disciplined life. The other is dedication towards duties. We will have to stress on duties. It is the duty of the administration to make effort to provide 24-hour electricity. But it is the duty of the citizens to save as much electricity as possible," PM Modi said.

"Giving water to every field is the duty of every government, but per drop more crop voice should rise from every field, saving as much water as possible," he added.

Reposing faith in the people, the Prime Minister said that if every citizen fulfils his duty, the country can achieve the target before the deadline.

"Be it police or people, nobody is untouched with duties. If every citizen fulfils his duty, I believe we can achieve our desired target before the designated time," PM Modi said.