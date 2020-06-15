I do not agree with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement on Army Chief: RJD's Manoj Jha

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Monday denounced the Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's tweet on Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane over the recent meeting between India-China on the border standoff issue.

"I do not agree and do not align with the statement made on Indian Military (army chief). Our army has changed the political map of the world. I will always salute the valour of the army," Manoj Kumar Jha RJD lawmaker told ANI.

Manoj Jha's comments come at the backdrop of Congress leader's tweet, raising question on the meeting that took place between the military leaders of India and China.

"Army Chief, what does it mean that the military talks with China was 'very fruitful'. When talks are reported to have been taken place in recently Chinese occupied east Ladakh area, your sense of exuberance is fearful," the Congress leader had tweeted.

Responding to the Chowdhury's remark, Jha said that "We are proud of the Indian Army. The question should have been raised to the executive, not to the army."

RJD leader further asked questions on the status quo at the border standoff.

"Till now there is no official briefing to the larger people in India what happened in Ladakh? How much of incursion took place. What is the current status?" RJD MP Jha further added. (ANI)

