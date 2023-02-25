"I don't consider myself citizen of India, a passport does not make me Indian": Amritpal Singh

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], February 25 (ANI): 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday denounced that he does "not" consider himself a citizen of India calling the passport merely a "travel document" and said that it does not make him an Indian.

He said that his remarks against Amit Shah were "not a threat" to the Union Home Minister, but rather a threat to them.

"Amit Shah had said that he won't let the Khalistan movement rise. I had said that the same was done by Indira Gandhi and if you do the same then you'd have to face consequences. If the Home Minister says the same to those demanding 'Hindu Rashtra', then I'll see if he remains Home Minister," Amritpal had said on February 23.

His remarks had come after his supporters allegedly clashed with the Ajnala Police demanding the release of his associate Lovepreet Singh Toofan.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Amritpal dubbed militancy as a "very natural phenomenon" and said that violence will not be under his control if the police try to stop their non-violent protest.



"Militancy is not something that I am able to start. Nobody can start or end militancy. Militancy is a very natural phenomenon. It happens after a long period of suppression anywhere. Is militancy a constructive thing to start? I can order someone to start militancy, it does not happen like that. There is a peaceful protest. When Amit Shah said that he will suppress things, I said there will be consequences. It's not just about Indira Gandhi's murder as consequence. It's not a threat to Home Minister. I would say is a threat to us. What options do we have when there are legal binaries in India? I don't consider myself a citizen of India. I just have a passport, which does not make me Indian. It's a travel document," he said.

"But there are laws. What they do, they give some rights to the people who are fighting against the establishment. There are some rights for those also who rebel. There is a line until it becomes violent, until I am harming somebody, or I am trying to implicate by force, it could be illegal. When they try to stop us way before it's not even close to violence, it will reach to violence. It will not be in my control. For example, if they arrest me, if something happens to Punjab, who is responsible for that? I am trying to get the youth out of drugs. How can I motivate them? We are a warrior race. When they say militancy, it is a very complex thing," the 'Waris Punjab De' chief said.

When asked about the Khalistan slogans being reported in his addresses, he said that Khalistan is a "very normal discussion" in Punjab.

He drew a parallel between the idea of 'Hindu Rashtra' and 'Khalistan' and said that the former is exclusive while the latter is "pure".

"That's what the problem is. When you are not Punjabi and do not visit the state very frequently, and when you see everything through media, it looks very scary. But it is not. Khalistan is a very normal discussion here. When Supreme Court says anybody can say Khalistan Zindabad, it's not a crime. An MP got elected saying 'Khalistan Zindabad' from Sangrur," he said.

"When you say saying 'Khalistan Zindabad' is bad, you are trying to challenge the Supreme Court. When somebody says 'Hindu Rashtra' zindabad, what is 'Hindu Rashtra'? Where is it established? People don't feel threatened with it. Then why if 80 per cent people are advocating it, sometimes they are doing it very violently, that we will not let anyone live, and will make everyone Hindu. The idea of Hindu Rashtra is totally opposite to the idea of Khalistan. Hindu Rashtra does not include other identities, either you are a Hindu or dead. They don't give you options. The idea of Khalistan is so pure, it's idea is the raj of Khalistan," Amritpal added. (ANI)

