I don't have an overseas bank account : P Chidambaram in CBI Court

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Rejecting CBI charge that he was not cooperating, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram told the special CBI court here on Thursday that he had told CBI that he has no overseas bank account while his son Karti has an account abroad.

"Please look at the questions and answers, there are no questions which I have not answered, please read the transcript. They asked if I have a bank account abroad, I said no, they asked if my son has an account abroad I said yes," said P Chidambaram in Court.

During the proceedings when Chidambaram said he wanted to speak. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, objected to his plea saying he is being represented here by two senior advocates.

Chidambaram's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said there is a Delhi High Court Judgement that allows the accused to make a representation on his behalf.

Opposing CBI's plea for a five-day remand, Chidambaram's counsel told the court that he had cooperated with the investigating agency and has never skipped interrogation.

The Special CBI Court here on Thursday reserved its order on an application of CBI seeking five-day remand of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

CBI judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar reserved the order after arguments were placed by Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi and for CBI by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The order is expected to be delivered in another 30 minutes. (ANI)

