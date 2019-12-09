I don't want to continue as ED's Special Prosecutor in coal block scam case: Senior Advocate RS Cheema tells SC

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Senior advocate RS Cheema, serving as an Enforcement Directorate's Special Prosecutor (SP) in the coal block allocation scam case told the Supreme Court on Monday that he does not want to continue with his responsibility.

Cheema has sought to relieve himself from the post.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked Cheema and also the Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, to come back to it with the probable names for replacing Cheema for the Special Prosecutor post.

The court asked Mehta to seek instructions regarding the probe and come back.

While Cheema informed the Bench that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe against the former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha is complete. To this, the Top court asked him for a complete report by February 20, 2020.

The probe was initiated against the former CBI director, Ranjit Sinha, for allegedly scuttling the probe in the Coal scam is nearly over, Cheema told the Supreme Court. (ANI)

