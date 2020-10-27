I feel Sushant was murdered, if case opens a Maharashtra minister will have to go to jail: Narayan Rane

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): BJP leader Narayan Rane on Monday claimed that he felt that actor Sushant Singh Rajput did not die by suicide but was murdered, and if the case is probed then a Maharashtra minister will end up in jail.

Speaking to reporters, Rane said, "As far as Sushant's case is concerned, I have been saying in the past as well that it is not a suicide but a murder. Since it is murder then on that night the person who went to Sushant's house asked him about the murder of Disha and following that there must have been a fight between them and then Sushant was murdered in that fight, this is what I feel."

"Also at that time, a minister was present in Sushant's house. That is why I say that if the case of Sushant is opened then a Minister of Maharashtra will have to go to jail," Rane added.



In August, Rane had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian, who died after she jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad in June, was raped and murdered.

Addressing a press conference, Rane had said: "Disha Salian did not commit suicide she was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra Government trying to save the culprit."

"Mumbai Police Commissioner must bring the truth about Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian's murder," he had said.

Rane had also claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput did not "commit suicide" and alleged that the actor was murdered. (ANI)

