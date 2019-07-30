Letter written by CCD founder-owner V G Siddhartha to stakeholders. Photo/ANI
Letter written by CCD founder-owner V G Siddhartha to stakeholders. Photo/ANI

I gave it my all, sorry to let down people: CCD owner's letter to board

ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:41 IST

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 30 (ANI): A letter written by founder-owner of the popular coffee chain, Cafe Coffee Day, V G Siddhartha surfaced on Tuesday in which he has apologised to people who "put their trust" in him and said he failed to create the right profitable business model despite his best efforts.
"After 37 years, with strong commitment to hard work, having directly created 30,000 jobs in our companies and their subsidiaries, as well as another 20,000 jobs in technology companies where I have been a large shareholder since its founding. I have failed to create the right profitable business model despite my best efforts. I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me," Siddhartha's letter to the stakeholders read.
The letter is addressed to the 'Board of Directors and Coffee Day family'.
In his letter, he also said he was under "tremendous pressure" from one of "the private equity partners".
The 58-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister S M Krishna has been untraceable since last evening. He was spotted last on Monday evening on the Netravati Bridge where he had gone for a stroll, a senior Karnataka police officer said on Tuesday.
In his letter, Siddhartha said: "I fought for a long time but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend. Tremendous pressure from other lenders led to me succumbing to the situation," he wrote.
Siddhartha also alleges that he was the recipient of "harassment" from the previous Directorate General, Income Tax which led to him facing a "liquidity crunch".
"There was a lot of harassment from the previous DG income tax in the form of attaching our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although the revised returns have been filed by us. This was very unfair and has led to a serious liquidity crunch," the letter says.
Towards the end of the letter, Siddhartha implores the people of the company to continue working under new management and absolves them of any involvement in his financial transactions.
"I am solely responsible for all mistakes. Every financial transaction is my responsibility. My team, auditors and senior management are totally unaware of all my transactions. The law should hold me and only me accountable. as I have withheld this information from everybody including my family. My intention was never to cheat or mislead anybody, I have failed as an entrepreneur," Siddhartha wrote.
"This is my sincere submission, I hope someday you will understand, forgive and pardon me. I have enclosed a list of our assets and tentative value of each asset. As seen below our assets outweigh our liabilities and can help repay everybody," it adds. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:14 IST

Odisha: Health Secy directs collectors to ensure assistance in...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 30 (ANI): Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Health and Family Welfare (HFW) department, Bhubaneshwar, on Monday directed all the collectors of several districts to seek assistance from the department in case of heavy downpour and flood-like situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:13 IST

IAF's Tarun Chaudhri becomes first pilot to accomplish wingsuit...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Wing commander Tarun Chaudhri became the first pilot of Indian Armed Forces (IAF ) to do a wingsuit jump. The jump was accomplished by Chaudhri from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:06 IST

PM Modi to address two-day orientation programme for BJP MPs

New Delhi (India), July 30 (ANI): A two-day orientation programme for the 303 newly elected BJP MPs and the 78 Rajya Sabha MPs will be organised on August 3-4 in the Parliament library building with an aim to impart training and enhancing Parliamentary and public conduct to the MPs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:00 IST

IAF's Tarun Chaudhri becomes first pilot to accomplish wingsuit...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Wing commander Tarun Chaudhri became the first pilot of Indian Armed Forces (IAF ) to do a wingsuit jump. The jump was accomplished by Chaudhri from a Mi-17 helicopter from an altitude of 8500 feet.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:53 IST

Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Triple Talaq Bill, seeking to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:49 IST

Hyderabad-based businessman kidnapped, released after paying 1 cr ransom

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30 (ANI): A businessman was kidnapped by some unidentified assailants on Monday night from his office in Domalguda here and released after paying 1 crore ransom, the police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:37 IST

Police seize 465 kg ganja from Ratlam, 2 held

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): The local police arrested two people with 465 kgs of ganja worth Rs 27 lakh from Ratlam on Tuesday. The police is making efforts to nab three more accused who are at large.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:28 IST

TMC, Congress whip to MPs for presence in RS

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) and Indian National Congress (INC) have issued whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 11:08 IST

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi to visit Russia in August

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will embark on a two-day visit to Russia in the third week of August.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:54 IST

K'taka MP Shobha Karandlaje requests Centre's assistance in...

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): BJP lawmaker from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting them for central assistance in tracing the missing founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, a resident of her c

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:53 IST

UP: Mother, infant found lying on floor in govt hospital...

Gonda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A mother and her new-born baby were found lying on the floor at District Women Hospital premises here on Tuesday as they were allegedly not provided with a bed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 10:52 IST

Coffee Day Enterprises writes to BSE, NSE confirming Chairman...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): Coffee Day Enterprises, the company which owns Cafe Coffee Day chain on Tuesday wrote to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) confirming the absence of its Chairman and Managing Director V G Siddhartha.

Read More
iocl