I have never called Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist: Prakash Javadekar

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday denied to have ever called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist.

"I have never done such a thing (calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist) ... Secondly, the main outcome of Delhi election results is the Congress lost completely," said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Javadekar at a press conference here.

Last week in Delhi, Javadekar had targeted Kejriwal, saying that there is enough proof available to prove that AAP leader is a terrorist.

Javadekar said: "Congress got 26 per cent votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but has got only 4 per cent votes in the Delhi assembly elections."

"We had expected 42 per cent of the votes but we got 39 per cent of votes. We will analyse our defeat. We always learn from each victory and each defeat," he said.

Talking about waste management, he said: "We have decided to make a master plan of waste management for Pune. 70 per cent of sewage is dumped into rivers without due treatment. We will ensure proper treatment of sewage."

He also lauded the Mid-Day meal scheme. "It is observed that the number of malnutrition child number has reduced to an extent due to Mid-Day meal in the district." (ANI)