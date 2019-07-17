Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI)
Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI)

I have no idea about Hafiz Saeed's arrest: G Kishan Reddy

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:11 IST

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said, he was not aware of the arrest of Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed.
As soon as Reddy arrived in the parliament complex today, he smiled at the reporters and said: "I have no idea about Hafiz Saeed's arrest."
The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested on terror financing charges while he was on way to Gujranwala from Lahore, officials of Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the special public prosecutor in 26/11 terror attack case Ujjwal Nikam said that JuD chief Hafiz Saeed's arrest was a "drama."
"Pakistan is fooling the world that they have arrested him. We have to see how they produce evidence in courts and how efforts are made to convict him. Otherwise, it is a drama," Nikam, the special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case, told ANI.
Saeed's arrest came two days after a Pakistan anti-terrorism court in Lahore had granted pre-arrest bail to him in a case of illegal use of land for a seminary. The court had granted interim bail to Saeed and three other accused until August 31 against surety bonds of Pak Rs 50,000 each.
On July 3, top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.
In February, the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to deliver on its commitment to curb terror financing and money laundering.
Pakistan may be blacklisted by the watchdog as it is already on the "grey list" of countries who have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing.
In the wake of previous warnings by the FATF, Pakistan had re-instated a ban on two terror outfits linked to Saeed, namely, JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation in February.
The move had come amid global pressure against Pakistan to clamp down on terror groups following the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) initiated terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 paramilitary forces in February this year.
India has time and again called for creating trust and environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:16 IST

Bihar flood: 3-storey house collapses in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): A three-storey house collapsed due to floods in Bihar on Wednesday. However, no casualties have been reported so far.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:13 IST

Uttarakhand: Ambulance carrying pregnant woman gets stuck due to...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in the landslide-affected area in the district on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:09 IST

Manipur floods: BSF carries out relief work in districts along...

Mamit (Mizoram) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday carried out relief work in flood-affected districts of Mizoram situated along the India-Bangladesh border.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:05 IST

PC Chacko writes to Sheila Dikshit, says three working...

New Delhi [India], July 17(ANI): The internal rift in Delhi Congress intensified after Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko on Wednesday informed the state Congress chief Sheila Dikshit that the three working presidents in the state will work independently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 19:01 IST

No role of state govt: ADG Police, Patna on RSS member's detail row

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 17 (ANI): ADG of Police, Patna GS Gangwar on Wednesday said that the letter seeking details of RSS members in the state was issued by a Superintendent of Police in his capacity and the government had no role to play in it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:44 IST

Goa: Heroin worth Rs 93,000 seized, 2 arrested

North Goa (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): A man and a woman have been arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 93,000, Goa Police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:37 IST

Lok Sabha passes NIA (Amendment) Bill; Shah assures against its misuse

New Delhi (India) July 17 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with Home Minister Amit Shah assuring the House against its misuse.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:32 IST

Goa: IMD predicts heavy rain fall, issues warning for fishermen

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 17 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall across the state and the adjoining areas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:30 IST

K'taka crisis: Venugopal says SC order raises apprehensions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17 (ANI): Congress in-charge for Karnataka, KC Venugopal on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the rebel MLAs case has raised apprehensions throughout the country about the internvention of courts in the process of legislature after it held that dissid

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:28 IST

Centre has approved 65 measures to enhance Army's capabilities:...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Centre has approved 65 recommendation to enhance the capability and rebalance the expenditure of the Indian Army, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:27 IST

BJP MP raises in RS issue of alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): BJP MP Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday raised the issue of alleged misbehaviour with a woman journalist of a private news channel and urged the Chair to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee of Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 18:15 IST

AIIMS forensic dept calls for one-stop sexual assault...

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): In a symposium on the 'Role of Forensic DNA Technology in Expediting Justice and Fighting Crime' held here on Wednesday, an expert panel led by the forensic department of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) called for country-wide implementation of one-sto

Read More
iocl