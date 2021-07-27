I have no objection to CM, Dy CM and LoP visiting flood affected areas, says NCP supremo Pawar

Mumbai (Maharastra) July 27, (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that he has no objection to the visit of Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and the party leaders in the flood-affected areas while giving condolence to the affected families.

Talking about damages caused due to heavy rains and floods, Sharad Pawar said, Floods have badly affected the agriculture sector and also have made around 16,000 families homeless in the six districts.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has prepared 16,000 kits for distribution among the flood-affected people.

Pawar said, "From my personal experience in the disasters that happened in Lathur and other places, I have seen that the arrival of the VIP during tours has affected the relief work in the area."

"Since the torment is involved in all relief work and visits of VIP people hinder the relief work, therefore my appeal is that those who are not directly involved in relief work, they should avoid making such visits to the affected areas." he further added. (ANI)